Comcast Prepped to Launch HBO Go On Xbox

Comcast subscribers will soon be able to log in to HBO's TV Everywhere service from the Microsoft Xbox 360 game console, after the two sides resolved business issues unrelated to the device itself, according to an industry source.

The MSO will allow Xfinity TV and Internet subscribers to access the HBO Go app on the Xbox as early as this week, The New York Timesreported Wednesday. Sources confirmed that the companies have reached a deal.

HBO launched its app on the game platform last week, but it is not currently available through Comcast, Time Warner Cable or Bright House Networks.

