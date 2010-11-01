Comcast Pledges to Use More Common Sense (Media)

Comcast has struck a deal with Common Sense Media

(http://www.commonsensemedia.org/)

to expand Comcast's current partnership with the group, which provides program

ratings and other guidance for parents who want to help their kids with

media-consumption choices.

Comcast early on said expanding its relationship

with CSM and finding ways for NBCU to use the service as well would

be among its public interest commitments to the deal.

Per the agreement, which was submitted by Comcast

in the NBCU merger docket at the FCC late last week, Comcast will offer

more CSM content, including reviews, tips, ratings and recommendations,

integrated into its video and online program offerings. Comcast has already

been using CSM but NBC has not been among its content partners, according to

the CSM Web site.

CSM will get additional license fees, donated

airtime, online promotion and help with producing public service announcements

on digital literacy and media education.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is a founding

board member of Common Sense, which advocates parental control as the best

regulator of media content for kids, but also argues the government has a role

to play, or essentially the regulatory philosophy the

chairman has espoused on the issue.

Comcast has struck agreements with a number of

groups as part of its effort to get the Comcast/NBCU deal approved, including

with minority groups, independent producers and affiliated and non-affiliated

TV stations. It has also made a number of public interest commitments from the

outset including boosting news and information programming and making its content

accessible to competitors.