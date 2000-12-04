Comcast Picks Up Surging FNC

Fox News Channel, now in 55 million homes, will pick up a majority of Comcast's major-market systems over the next three years, the network said. Comcast has already launched FNC in Baltimore and in Sarasota, Fla.

The network is picking up bigger numbers in ratings as well. Thanks to the election that never ended, it had a record-setting month in November, hitting an all-time-high 4.1 rating/2.2 million households on the Sunday night that Katherine Harris certified the Florida tally. For the month, the number of households watching FNC was up 342% over last year in total day.