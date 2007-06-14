Comcast Opens a Theme Park... In Second Life

Comcast is the latest media company to jump into Second Life, the popular online virtual world. The company has opened “Comcastic Island,” an online theme park, which features a racetrack, Jet Ski track and jet pack course for visitors to compete in.

“With millions of users across the globe, virtual worlds like Second Life are quickly becoming hot gathering spots for young, tech-savvy consumers, and Comcastic Island is a great way for us to connect with that audience in an inventive and interactive way,” said Page Murray, Senior Vice President, Marketing Communication and Support, for Comcast. “We’ve designed Comcastic Island to be engaging and to show the better experience our services offer, from racing against a friend to watching a concert—the types of experiences that work best with our high-speed Internet service.”

There will also be an entertainment center featuring Second Life and real world music and bands, an expo center and café featuring virtual cuisine, and Comcastic Labs which promises additional “speed themed experiences” for visitors. Many of the attractions will feature Comcast products and services.