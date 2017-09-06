Comcast Opening WiFi Hotspots to All
Comcast is opening up more than a 130 WiFi hotspots in Florida to subs and non-subs alike as Hurricane Irma threatens to make landfall. It is currently a category 5 storm with winds in excess of 150 Mph, and is predicted to be a category 4 (in the 120 Mph range) when/if it hits Florida this weekend.
Florida governor Rick Scott informed residents about the free Comcast hotspots as part of a press conference Wednesday about the approaching storm. In a follow-up press conference he added that AT&T and Verizon are also helping with hot spots.
Evacuations along the coast are already underway just in case and in the lengthening shadow of Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas.
