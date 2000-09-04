Comcast olympics deal

Comcast closed a deal Friday with NBC to carry supplemental cable coverage of the next five Olympic games.

Comcast had been the last major holdout, rejecting the annual $1 per-subscriber surcharge NBC wanted for the extra coverage-279 hours on CNBC and MSNBC-plus rate hikes for the two cable channels and carriage for its home-shopping network, ValueVision.

Comcast's agreement covers all games through 2008 for all 5.7 million Comcast subscribers.