Comcast, Nielsen In VOD Measurement Trial

Comcast will test a new service from Nielsen Entertainment to measure video-on-demand (VOD) usage by its digital cable customers.

Nielsen's On Demand reporting service is a web-based system that aggregates and anonymously reports VOD transactions in real time, allowing Nielsen to interpret viewing trends. Comcast, which says it delivered 1.4 billion on-demand programs to customers in 2005, expects to begin testing the Nielsen system later in the first quarter.