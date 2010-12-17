Comcast, NBCU Sign MOU With African American Groups

Comcast and NBCU have reached a

memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the NAACP, National Urban League and

National Action Network (Rev. Al Sharpton) on the steps, most

already outlined, it will take to promote diversity in corporate

governance, employment/workforce recruitment and retention, procurement,

programming, and philanthropy and community investments.

"This historic agreement is a template for

how major corporations should commit to concrete ways they will make equity

and fairness part of their business plan," said Sharpton in a

statement. "This agreement supports workers, businesses,

artists, and charities in our community. It is a major step toward changing the

corporate culture in how it relates to our community and will help

define 21st century Civil Rights."

"This agreement represents a positive step in the

right direction for the principle of diversity, inclusion and economic

opportunity," added Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. "We

applaud Comcast and NBC Universal for its willingness to enter into

written commitments toward the goal of building a first-class communications

concern. We thank them for their insight and commitment."

Comcast has already made numerous commitments to

boosting African American participation in its business, including outlining

them in a letter to Congress in connection with a Chicago forum on the proposed

deal.

But Thursday's announcement puts those commitments in the form of a binding

pledge to these groups, similar to ones struck with Hispanic and Asian American groups, the latter announced just this week

as the FCC and Justice wrap up their review of the deal.

The three African American groups have already

been supportive of the deal, but will file a new letter to that effect with

the FCC Friday, according to a spokesman for the NAACP. Comcast will also file

the new agreement in the FCC docket on the deal.

Comcast is still hoping for an FCC and Justice Department decision by

the end of the year, though January is more likely. The chairman may circulate

a draft before year's end, but the commissioners have at least 21 days to vote

it out and a source close to one commissioner suggested they would have needed

to see a draft by November to vote it out by the end of the year.