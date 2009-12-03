Comcast-NBCU: Roberts Says Hulu, TV Everywhere Are Complementary

The Comcast/NBC Universal deal, which was formally announced

Dec. 3, has broad implications in both company's ongoing initiatives

in the areas of authentication, addressable advertising and interactive

television.

Acquiring a 51% stake in NBC Universal, now gives Comcast a

27% stake in Hulu. During a conference call with reporters, Comcast CEO/Chairman

Brian Roberts said he does not expect to make any changes anytime soon, noting

that Comcast will still be a minority owner (with Disney, News Corp. and Providence

Equity Partners all having a stake) and that Hulu is very well regarded by

consumers.

Roberts also says that it is not an "either-or" choice

between Hulu or the authentication idea referred to informally as TV

Everywhere, which Comcast is jumping into using the moniker Xfinity.

"I actually think Hulu and TV Everywhere are very

complementary, there is a place for both," he said.

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker declined to comment on whether

Hulu would seek a subscription or pay model, though a number of executives who

have sat on Hulu's board have said publicly the site is looking into the

possibility.

Roberts also praised NBC Universal's handling of content on

the web in general.

"We think the way NBC Universal is distributing its video

content is consistent with the way we would do it," he said. "I think we start

from the premise that during the year it will take to get this deal approved,

NBCU is highly likely to do exactly what we would do [with regards to putting

content online]."

The new company also creates robust opportunities with

regard to addressable advertising initiatives, said executives at Comcast,

which has joined with the rest of the MSOs on Canoe Ventures, the TV ad

targeting company headed by David Verklin.

"The ability to have those interactive applications and gain

more content and more channels could be great for advertisers," said Comcast

COO Steve Burke, adding that "23 % of the revenue of this new company comes

from ad sales."

Comcast is rolling out EBIF (Enhanced Binary Interchange Format), which enables interactive features

such as voting and polling.

Burke admitted EBIF was not exactly a "customer friendly"

name and that the company is still working on "getting the plumbing right." But

he said the technology epitomizes the types of initiative Comcast and NBC

Universal can fast track.

"We are big believers that interactive television is

coming," he said. "And it obviously factors into our enthusiasm for this deal."

Zucker pointed to NBC female-targeted marketing unit

Women@NBCU as an example of the kinds of marketing initiatives that will be

enhanced by a more robust array of assets.

"That's one of the real gems in this joint venture is

advertiser solutions and what we can do," Zucker said.

Asked if the broadcast network would move toward a dual

revenue model that has allowed cable to whether the downturn in advertising

revenue, Zucker replied: "Obviously we believe that we should be paid for

content [on broadcast networks NBC and Telemundo] and to the degree that the

marketplace continues to move toward more of a discreet fee for that content,

that's something that we expect to participate in."