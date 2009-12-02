Comcast-NBC Universal: Complete Coverage

Comcast Corp.'s deal with General Electric to acquire a

controlling 51% stake in NBC Universal effectively transforms the multiple

system operator into a film and TV content powerhouse--and represents a seismic

shift in the TV landscape. From Wall Street and Washington

to Hollywood

and the local station business, B&C brings you full-spectrum news

and analysis.

Comcast-NBCU

Entertainment News Synergies Abound



Don't expect to see E! News host Ryan Seacrest filling in for Brian Williams on

the NBC Nightly News anytime soon. But Comcast's controlling interest in

General Electric's NBC Universal comes with opportunity for new synergies among

the companies' news and infotainment brands.

Left Coast Bias: 10 Things to

Watch About Comcast-NBCU

First came the deal, now comes the waiting. As the mega-merger between

Comcast and NBCU goes through its process, here are 10 things I'm wondering

about.

Editorial: Let's Make a Deal

To paraphrase one of the zillion comments that followed the announcement of the Comcast-NBCU deal: The sky isn't falling.

Madison Ave.'s Wish List forComcast-NBCU

Speed up addressable advertising; fix the network

Copps Says Comcast-NBCUDeal Has 'Steep Climb'

FCC, Commissioner Michael Copps said the Comcast-NBCU deal proves wrong those

who have argued the era of media consolidation was a thing of the past.

House Judiciary ToHold Hearings

Joins House Energy & Commerce Committee in holding hearings on the

acquisition

Comcast Deal For NBCU Is AllAbout Cable

Comcast senior management told Wall Street analysts that their deal for NBCU is

about taking a bigger share of the recession-proof growth story that is cable

content.

Roberts Says Hulu,TV Everywhere Are Complimentary

On conference call, Zucker declines to comment on Hulu sub or pay model

ACA:Comcast/NBCU Conditions Are 'Band-Aid On Ax Wound'

Polka calls for broad government intervention to prevent price hikes, limited

choices

Waxman Calls For Hearings OnComcast/NBCU

House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman wants hearings "at the

earliest practicable date."

Comcast-NBCU:Opposition Lines Up

Comcast outlines promises to make deal more palatable to regulators

Comcast,G.E. Announce Deal on NBCU

NBCU chief Jeff Zucker to lead new joint venture, reporting to Comcast COO

Steve Burke

Comcast'sCable Channels Worth $7 Billion, Say Comcast and GE

Comcast stock up 2% in advance of impending deal

Report: GE andVivendi Agree On Value Of NBCU Stake

Value Vivendi's 20% stake at $5.8 billion

ChesterAsks That Consumer Privacy Be Addressed in Any Comcast/NBCU Review

Center For Digital Democracy exec. director urges FTC, FCC to safeguard Net

Genachowski Mum on NBCU/Comcast

Chairman says he won't comment on potential "hurdles or concerns"

Gray TV Chief SaysComcast Might Be Good for NBC

Gray TV President/COO Robert Prather says network went "cheap" on

'Leno'

ANALYSIS:Comcast/NBCU May Create More M&A Activity

Wall Street eyes new conglom as potential buyer and seller

AComcast-Backed Telemundo Could Grow Hispanic TV Marketplace

Comcast's imminent deal to acquire a majority stake in NBC Universal may change

the balance of power in the Hispanic TV world and possibly give a boost to the

operator's efforts to sell its services to the Hispanic community.

ADVERSE: Comcast-NBCU: Oh, the Drama!

As we wait for word that the deal nearly everyone has pronounced inevitable has

indeed been done, let's take a moment to observe how much this M&A has

played out like a marriage plot in a novel or stage farce.

Vivendi: No Decision Yet on NBCUStake

Vivendi CFO Philippe Capron speaks out amid speculation that Comcast-G.E. deal

will be done by Nov. 23

FATES &FORTUNES: Zucker Looking Like a Lock to Head New Comcast-GE Venture

Reuters is reporting what we've been hearing for a while now: Comcast and GE

have agreed to keep NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker on as head of the two

companies' proposed joint venture.

Comcast Mum on NBCU in Q3Earnings Call

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts declines to "comment on rumors" as cable

programming unit posts 10% revenue pop

BC BEAT:Comcast/NBC U Domain DÃƒÆ’Ã†'Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©jÃƒÆ’Ã†' vu

Since I noted the problem of website cyber-squatting as it relates to the NBC

Universal-Comcast acquisition two weeks ago, the deal has marched slowly

forward, while the name of the new venture remains a mystery.

OnScreenMedia Summit: Reif Cohen Likes Comcast-NBCU Deal

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch media analyst says potential deal could create

"incredible" value for cable giant

Time WarnerStock Gains; Comcast Falls Following NBCU News

TW investors' fears of a major acquisition allayed

ADVERSE: WallStreet blows Hot and Cold on Comcast/NBCU Tie-Up

Wall Street analysts spent yesterday chewing down on the news of a possible

Comcast deal for a 51% stake in a new NBC Universal entity. Here's our round-up

of those notes to investors from the most negative to the most positive

Comcast/GE DiscussingJoint NBC Universal Venture

The new company would be majority controlled by Comcast which would own a 51%

stake in NBC Universal versus General Electric's 49%

"Seattle Times' Disses Potential NBCU/ComcastMerger

In an editorial, the paper called it an arrangement "made for

mischief" and urged federal regulators to block it if the deal does indeed

get done.

InterestGroups Speak Out Against Impending Comcast/NBCU Meld

Media Access Project, Free Press among those opposed

Malone:Key to NBCU-Comcast Deal Is What Government, Affiliates Want

Liberty Media chairman says broadcast network model is broken, needs to be

"subsidized"

Free PressLaunches Online Campaign To Block Comcast/NBCU

Says supporters of the deal do not understand the antitrust implications

AnalystsSay a Comcast/NBCU Deal Would Likely Pass Government Muster

Stifel Nicolaus advisory says potential Comcast/General Electric joint venture

would face close scrutiny from DOJ, FTC

Comcast/NBCU: D.C.Hurdles, But No Roadblocks

With Comcast and GE said to be in talk to to join forces in a new company

pooling GE's NBC Universal assets and controlled (51%) by Comcast, a long-form review

of the deal would have to take place at the FCC.