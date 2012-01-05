Comcast Names Multicultural Maven

Comcast Cable has named Ruben Mendiola VP and general manager of multicultural video services. It is a newly created position.

He will be responsible for developing pricing and marketing strategies for Comcast's minority-targeted video services.

Mendiola, who reports to Marcien Jenckes, senior VP and GM of video services for Comcast, comes from Dish Network, where he had been GM of Latino programming and Spanish business development.

His resume also includes Fox Sports Latin America and Grupo Televisa.

In addition to the business case for targeting a growing multicultural audience, Comcast is also heavying-up on independent, minority-owned and targeted cable nets per agreements related to its NBCU deal.

"Meeting and exceeding the needs of the multicultural marketplace is high priority for Comcast," said Jencks in a statement. "With Ruben's vision and 20 years of experience in creating and developing quality programming specific to these markets, Comcast will continue to deliver compelling products and exciting content lineups for current and prospective multicultural customers."