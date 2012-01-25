Comcast Names Lynch First Woman GM in Silicon Valley

Comcast promoted Amy Lynch to area vice president and general manager for the California's Southwest Bay Area, which extends from San Francisco south to Monterey County.

Lynch will report to Marty Robinson, vice president of technical operations for Comcast California, and oversee a team of approximately 600 employees. She will be based in the company's San Francisco office.

Lynch replaces Ralph Martinez, who recently was named regional vice president of Comcast's Twin Cities region in Minnesota.

Most recently, Lynch served as area vice president for Comcast in Southern Colorado and previously served in Comcast's Mile High Region as the general manager of Colorado Mountains as well as area VP of Northern Colorado. Before that she served as director of sales and marketing for Comcast's former West Bay Area and was the regional vice president of sales and marketing in Comcast's Maryland territory.

