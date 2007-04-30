Comcast Names Government Affairs Guru

Juan Otero, director of economic development for the National Governor's Association in Washington, with responsibility for lobbying the Commerce Committees, has joined Comcast as VP, government and regulatory affairs, Michigan region.

He will be responsible for government affairs/regulatory compliance for the cable operator's 1.3 million-sub systems in the region.

Otero's resume includes the Department of Homeland Security, the National League of Cities, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.