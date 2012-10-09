Comcast Names Fore as Regional SVP for California

Comcast announced Tuesday that it has named Hank Fore as regional senior VP for California, reporting to Steve White, president of Comcast's West Division.

Fore will oversee Comcast's video, high-speed Internet and telephone operations in both the Bay Area and Central California, which serves over 2.2 million customers. He replaces Curt Henninger who moved to Comcast's corporate office in Philadelphia.

"I am ecstatic to return to California and lead one of Comcast's most important regions," Fore said. "I look forward to working with the many outstanding Comcast employees in California to provide excellent service and innovative products to our customers."

From 2006-09, Fore was area VP for Comcast's East Bay Area.