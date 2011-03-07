Comcast Names D.C. senior VPs.

Kathy Zachem has been named senior VP, regulatory and

state affairs, and Melissa Maxfield senior VP, congressional and federal

government affairs. Both were key players in Comcast's effort, ultimately

successful, to get the NBCU merger approved by the FCC and not blocked by

Justice.

Zachem, who joined Comcast in 2008, has been the lead

advocate for the company at the FCC. She is former founding partner at law firm

Wilkinson Barker Knauer. Maxfield has been with Comcast for the past eight

years. Her past credits include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

"Their leadership work in connection with

our NBCUniversal transaction was integral to its successful

completion," said Comcast EVP David Cohen, who

oversees government relations for the company, among other duties.