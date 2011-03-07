Comcast Names D.C. senior VPs.
Kathy Zachem has been named senior VP, regulatory and
state affairs, and Melissa Maxfield senior VP, congressional and federal
government affairs. Both were key players in Comcast's effort, ultimately
successful, to get the NBCU merger approved by the FCC and not blocked by
Justice.
Zachem, who joined Comcast in 2008, has been the lead
advocate for the company at the FCC. She is former founding partner at law firm
Wilkinson Barker Knauer. Maxfield has been with Comcast for the past eight
years. Her past credits include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
"Their leadership work in connection with
our NBCUniversal transaction was integral to its successful
completion," said Comcast EVP David Cohen, who
oversees government relations for the company, among other duties.
