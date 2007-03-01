Comcast, Music Choice and Clear Channel Join Together For Local VOD Shows

In its attempt to increasingly fill up its video-on-demand (VOD) network with original content, Comcast launched on Thursday a partnership with radio giant Clear Channel and multi-platform music network Music Choice to bring a video countdown show called Video 6 Pack to the Chicago area.

The companies hope that the deal, financials of which were not disclosed, will lead to a national roll-out.

Video 6 Pack is a half-hour show hosted by Chicago radio personalities Crazy Howard McGee or Tony Sculfield from Clear Channel station WGCI.

The show, which first launched online in August with celebrity hosts, will be available to Comcast subscribers in Chicago for one month as well as on the web at WGCI.com. Music Choice and Clear Channel, as part of the deal, will also cross-promote each others involvement.

Comcast and Clear Channel have increasingly emphasized on-demand content. Clear Channel saw “upwards of four-million on-demand plays on our radio station websites across our network a week,” said Evan Harrison, Clear Channel Radio executive vice president and head of the company’s Online Music & Radio unit. Similarly, according to VP of Marketing Eric Schaefer Comcast “reached three billion On-Demand views” in 2006.