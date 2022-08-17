Comcast Launches MasterClass App on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

Comcast said Wednesday that the MasterClass app, which offers instructive videos on topics ranging from gymnastics fundamentals to developing an original TV series, is now available across its Xfinity entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

According to Comcast, the launch marks the first time the MasterClass app will be offered through a TV provider’s set top box.

MasterClass's more than 150 instructors and classes span a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Culinary, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Each class on MasterClass features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson—all taught by elite instructors like Serena Williams (Tennis), Malala (Creating Change), Simone Biles (Gymnastics Fundamentals), Roy Choi (Intuitive Cooking), Mashama Bailey (Southern Cooking), Richard Branson (Disruptive Entrepreneurship) and Neil deGrasse Tyson (Scientific Thinking and Communication).

"With today’s launch, customers can now enjoy all of MasterClass's programming right alongside the movies and TV shows they love," Comcast senior VP strategic development Michael DelCiello said in a press release. "Whether customers want to enhance their learning, explore or develop a new passion, MasterClass's robust content library is a great addition to the expanding catalog of programming already available on our platforms."

New and existing MasterClass customers can access the service on X1 and Flex by saying "MasterClass" into their voice remote. Existing customers will be prompted to sign in, while new customers can start the membership sign up process right from the app. ■