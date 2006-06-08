Comcast Launches HD ESPN 2

Cable operator Comcast says that on Friday it will begin carrying ESPN2 HD, the high-def simulcast of ESPN2, in several markets.

The ESPN2 HD launch corresponds with the start of the 2006 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Germany, which ESPN2 is covering extensively, beginning with an 11:55 a.m. ET telecast of Germany vs. Costa Rica and followed by Poland vs. Ecuador at 2:55 p.m. ET.

ESPN HD, ESPN2 HD and ABC HD are teaming to produce all 64 World Cup matches in 720-line progressive scan HDTV, along with pre-match, halftime and post-match studio segments.

Comcast now offers from 15 to 17 HD channels in each of its markets.