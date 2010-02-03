Comcast To Launch Xfinity Rebranding Campaign

Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator with 23.6 million customers, is launching a massive re-branding campaign next week to reflect the changing technological and consumer landscape, attaching the Xfinity name to its entire product line and platforms.

Starting next week, Comcast will begin rolling out the new Xfinity brand -- Xfinity TV, Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Voice -- to customers in 11 markets: Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Portland Ore., Seattle, Hartford, Conn., Augusta, Ga., Chattanooga, Tenn. and parts of the San Francisco Bay area. The change is reminiscent of a similar move that Cablevision Systems made several years ago, renaming all of its service under the Optimum brand, which proved highly successful.

