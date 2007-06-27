Comcast To launch HD On-Demand For A&E

A&E Television Networks (AETN) says that Comcast will be the first cable operator to provide A&E's high-definition content through video-on-demand (VOD).

Comcast, which has taken the industry lead in providing free VOD content as part of its digital platform, today launched A&E HD VOD through its "ON DEMAND" service. The new A&E service will provide five hours of HD on-demand content and feature highly-rated shows in the network’s “Real-Life Series” and “Justice” genres, including “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” and “The First 48.”

“We are delighted to launch A&E HD on demand with Comcast,” said David Zagin, Executive Vice President of Distribution AETN, in a statement. “We are committed to providing our distributors with opportunities to bring A&E HD programming to their viewers, whenever they want to watch it.”

Comcast currently offers 9,300 programs each month on its VOD platform, including roughly 150 hours of HD programming. The company says that to date, its customers have watched over 7 million HD programs on-demand.