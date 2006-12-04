Comcast To Launch GameInvasion.net

Comcast is making its gaming-focused site GameInvasion.net available to a national audience. The site, previously only available to the cable company's high-speed Internet customers, is targeted at the hard-core gaming community.

The site will now expand, through a deal with pro-video game league Major League Gaming, to stream the league's MLG Pro Circuit TV show. The show will also run on Comcast On Demand. GameInvasion will also now include interviews and tips from the "Frag Dolls," a professional female gaming team, which has been featured on Viacom's GameTrailers.com and the Comcast-owned cable network G4. Comcast, the world's largest broadband provider, has increasingly been looking to ancillary web businesses to build its revenue. On Halloween, for example, it launched VOD/Internet horror channel FearNet and in Nov. it unveiled

Ziddio

, a site for user-submitted video.

