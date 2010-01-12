Comcast Inks Long-term Deal With Ted Harbert

Ted Harbert has signed a long-term deal with Comcast to lead the cable giant's Comcast Entertainment Group through 2016. The Entertainment Group includes E! Entertainment Television, G4 and Style Network. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Ted has guided each of our entertainment brands to record-breaking growth in ratings and revenue over the past five years," said Jeff Shell, President of Comcast's Programming Group in a statement. "I am thrilled Ted will remain on board to ensure our success well into this decade."

The deal also ensures that Harbert will be with the company once Comcast completes its acquisition of NBC Universal. It is expected regulators will be poring over that deal for the next year to year and a half before approving the deal. There has been much speculation as to what role Harbert, the former chairman of ABC Entertainment and president of NBC Studios, would have in the new company. It also comes less than a month after the company inked a five-year extension with COO Steve Burke.

"I love this job because our brands are great and I love working for the smart and honest people at Comcast," said Harbert in a statement. "I lead a team of outstanding creative and business executives who are at the top of their game and are continuing to expand our entertainment brands in an ever-changing and challenging global media environment. I look forward to continuing what we've started while seeking out new and exciting opportunities."