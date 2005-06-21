Comcast Hoops It Up

Comcast Digital Cable subscribers will get an in-depth look at the NBA draft on June 28 thanks to profiles of some of the nation’s top players that will be available via video on demand (VOD).

More than 25 player prospect profiles are expected to be on the system courtesy of NBA TV and NBA Entertainment, the league’s TV and new media production arm in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Viewers will also have access to highlights, analysis of their team’s draft needs, vintage draft moments, NBA TV’s Top 10 sleeper picks of all-time and draft day’s best dressed players will also be available.

Comcast Digital Cable customers can expect to find the content within the Sports & Fitness category.