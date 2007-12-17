Comcast Hires Strategy Chief

Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, named Robert Victor as its new senior vice president of strategic and financial planning.

In this position, Victor will be responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate strategy and financial planning. He will join the company effective Jan. 7 and will report to chief financial officer Michael Angelakis.

"We are extremely delighted to have Bob join Comcast to lead our corporate-strategy efforts," Angelakis said in a statement. "His significant experience in developing innovative strategies and improving operations for leading technology and telecommunications corporations, and his disciplined approach to financial analysis and execution, are a perfect fit for Comcast."

Victor comes to the company from The Boston Consulting Group, where he was partner and managing director, heading up the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications practice on the East Coast. He had been with the company since 1988.