Comcast Hires Lazarus As Senior Sports Adviser For Cable Holdings

As expected, Comcast Corp. has retained former Turner veteran Mark Lazarus to help lead its cable sports properties.

Mark Lazarusn his role as a senior sports adviser, Lazarus, who most recently has been working as president of media and marketing at Atlanta-based Career Sports & Entertainment, will help steer Comcast's regional sports networks, national sports service Versus and Golf Channel.



Multichannel News reported that Lazarus would be joining Comcast's cable sports team in the days immediately following the announcement of the company's executive management structure upon the completion of its union with NBC Universal.

"Mark is one of the most well respected executives in sports and we're very pleased he will be joining Comcast," said Comcast COO Steve Burke. "He brings an extensive sports background and strong industry experience to our team and will work closely with Jon Litner, Jamie Davis, and Earl Marshall."



