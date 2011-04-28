Comcast Hires Former FCC Commissioner Rachelle Chong
Former FCC Commssioner Rachelle Chong has joined Comcast as
regional VP of government affairs for California.
She reports to Curt Henninger, SVP of government affairs for
California. Chong will be based
in Livermore and coordinate telecom
policy and government affairs activites statewide.
Chong was a commissioner from 1994 to 1997. She was later
appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission by Gov. Arnold
Schwarzenegger.
Her resume also includes stints at law firms Coudert
Brothers, Kadison Pfaelzer and Graham James, where she was a partner.
Chong, a Stockton, Calif.,
native, is also co-chair of the California Chapter of the Federal
Communications Bar Association.
Additionally, Comcast said it has promoted Bret Perkins to
VP, external and government affairs, in charge of Comcast's Philadelphia
government affairs team. He had been sehnior director of public policy.
Perkins will report to Kyle McSlarrow, the new President of
Comcast/NBCUniversal for Washington, D.C.,
and Kathy Zachem, SVP, regulatory and state legislative affairs.
