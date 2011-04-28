Comcast Hires Former FCC Commissioner Rachelle Chong

Former FCC Commssioner Rachelle Chong has joined Comcast as

regional VP of government affairs for California.

She reports to Curt Henninger, SVP of government affairs for

California. Chong will be based

in Livermore and coordinate telecom

policy and government affairs activites statewide.

Chong was a commissioner from 1994 to 1997. She was later

appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission by Gov. Arnold

Schwarzenegger.

Her resume also includes stints at law firms Coudert

Brothers, Kadison Pfaelzer and Graham James, where she was a partner.

Chong, a Stockton, Calif.,

native, is also co-chair of the California Chapter of the Federal

Communications Bar Association.

Additionally, Comcast said it has promoted Bret Perkins to

VP, external and government affairs, in charge of Comcast's Philadelphia

government affairs team. He had been sehnior director of public policy.

Perkins will report to Kyle McSlarrow, the new President of

Comcast/NBCUniversal for Washington, D.C.,

and Kathy Zachem, SVP, regulatory and state legislative affairs.