Comcast Has Strong Q3

Basic subscribers continued to fall during the third quarter at Comcast,

but strong financial growth -- revenue and cash flow rose about 7% each

-- offset any analyst concerns about sluggish customer metrics.

Total

revenue for the period was up 7.3% to $9.5 billion and operating cash

flow rose 7.6% to $3.6 billion, the third consecutive quarter of

positive growth in those metrics. But basic subscribers, already

hammered by the economy and competition, fell below even analysts'

revised expectations, declining by 275,000 customers in the period. The

analysts' consensus estimate was for losses of about 189,000 video

customers in the period.

In a conference call with analysts, Comcast

cable president Neil Smit said that about 40% of the video losses were

from lower-end customers, particularly those who signed on to one-year

promotional deals during the digital transition in early 2009 and rolled

off those promotions in the second and third quarter. While not

releasing any details, Comcast said that video trends are improving

month to month and that is continuing into October.



