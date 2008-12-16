Comcast: Give the gift of HD
By Glen Dickson
Citing recent studies from Leichtman Research and Frank N. Magid which indicate that over one-third of HDTV set-owners aren’t currently receiving HDTV programming, cable giant Comcast is promoting a new program that allows consumers to buy a friend or loved one a gift card toward high-definition TV service.
The “Comcast Gift Card” program, which launched on Dec. 2 and which Comcast is the calling the cable industry’s first, allows consumers to buy gift cards in increments from $5 to $500 and add Comcast’s high-definition programming service to the new HDTV screen in the living room. The Comcast Gift Card, which is being promoted on a new Comcast microsite, can also be used towards any Comcast video, voice or Internet service.
“Holiday HDTV shoppers remember … HDTVs aren’t HD unless you get HD service,” said Derek Harrar, SVP and GM of Video Services for Comcast, in a statement. “Comcast is your best choice for HD programming, and we’ve made getting it installed even easier and faster than before. Once you’ve experienced HD, you’ll want more.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.