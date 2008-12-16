Comcast: Give the gift of HD

Citing recent studies from Leichtman Research and Frank N. Magid which indicate that over one-third of HDTV set-owners aren’t currently receiving HDTV programming, cable giant Comcast is promoting a new program that allows consumers to buy a friend or loved one a gift card toward high-definition TV service.

The “Comcast Gift Card” program, which launched on Dec. 2 and which Comcast is the calling the cable industry’s first, allows consumers to buy gift cards in increments from $5 to $500 and add Comcast’s high-definition programming service to the new HDTV screen in the living room. The Comcast Gift Card, which is being promoted on a new Comcast microsite, can also be used towards any Comcast video, voice or Internet service.

“Holiday HDTV shoppers remember … HDTVs aren’t HD unless you get HD service,” said Derek Harrar, SVP and GM of Video Services for Comcast, in a statement. “Comcast is your best choice for HD programming, and we’ve made getting it installed even easier and faster than before. Once you’ve experienced HD, you’ll want more.”