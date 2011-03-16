Comcast Extends Partnership with D.C. United

Comcast

SportsNet Mid-Atlantic and MLS' D.C. United have agreed to extend their

16-year partnership, the network announced Wednesday.

Comcast

will air 17 of the soccer club's games, beginning on Saturday in the

season opener against Columbus. The network will also continue to air

its United Postgame Live following each match, as well as coverage on CSNwashington.com.

"We

are proud to continue our partnership with United and look forward to

another great season of comprehensive soccer coverage on our network,"

said Rebecca Schulte, SVP, GM, Comcast SportsNet.

Dave

Johnson will return for his 16th season as play-by-play announcer and

will be alongside former United coach Thomas Rongen, in his second stint

with Comcast. They will be joined on the sidelines for all home games

by Russ Thaler, in his 11th season.