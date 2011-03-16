Comcast Extends Partnership with D.C. United
Comcast
SportsNet Mid-Atlantic and MLS' D.C. United have agreed to extend their
16-year partnership, the network announced Wednesday.
Comcast
will air 17 of the soccer club's games, beginning on Saturday in the
season opener against Columbus. The network will also continue to air
its United Postgame Live following each match, as well as coverage on CSNwashington.com.
"We
are proud to continue our partnership with United and look forward to
another great season of comprehensive soccer coverage on our network,"
said Rebecca Schulte, SVP, GM, Comcast SportsNet.
Dave
Johnson will return for his 16th season as play-by-play announcer and
will be alongside former United coach Thomas Rongen, in his second stint
with Comcast. They will be joined on the sidelines for all home games
by Russ Thaler, in his 11th season.
