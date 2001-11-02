Comcast expands HDTV access
Beginning this month, 1.3 million Comcast Cable customers in parts of
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will have access to any high definition
programming broadcast by their ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates, as well as by HBO
and Showtime.
Over the next several months, the company plans to offer HDTV service to
customers in areas of central and northern New Jersey as well.
Comcast digital cable customers with HDTV-ready sets will be able to rent or
purchase a set-top box to view over-the-air channels broadcast in HD.
The company has invested millions in the complete upgrade of their
fiber-optic cable network, according to Michael Doyle, president of Comcast
Cable's Eastern division.
