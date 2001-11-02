Comcast expands HDTV access

Beginning this month, 1.3 million Comcast Cable customers in parts of

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will have access to any high definition

programming broadcast by their ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates, as well as by HBO

and Showtime.

Over the next several months, the company plans to offer HDTV service to

customers in areas of central and northern New Jersey as well.

Comcast digital cable customers with HDTV-ready sets will be able to rent or

purchase a set-top box to view over-the-air channels broadcast in HD.

The company has invested millions in the complete upgrade of their

fiber-optic cable network, according to Michael Doyle, president of Comcast

Cable's Eastern division.