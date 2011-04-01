Comcast Execs Strike Pay Dirt

Comcast executives, knee-deep in integration and regulatory issues connected to its landmark NBC Universal joint venture last year, reaped some rather handsome financial rewards for their efforts, according to a proxy statement filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Leading the pack for the second year in a row was former chief operating officer Steve Burke, who received $34. 7 million in total compensation in 2010, a 2.4% increase from the previous year. Burke, who was named CEO of NBC Universal after the JV was closed in January of this year, resigned as Comcast COO shortly after the deal was finalized.

Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts saw his total compensation increase 14.3% for the year to $31.1 million from $27.2 million in 2009. Roberts' base salary actually declined slightly during the year - to $2,.8 million from $2.9 million in 2009 - but he received $10.9 million in non-equity incentive compensation, a 33% increase from the $8.2 million he received in 2009.



