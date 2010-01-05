Comcast Entertainment Group Promotes Kolb And MacLellan
The Comcast Entertainment Group is expanding the leadership roles of senior
executives Suzanne Kolb and Kevin MacLellan, the company announced Tuesday
(Jan. 5). Kolb has been named to the
newly-created position of president of marketing, news and online for E! and
The Style Network. MacLellan has been
named president of the company's international media group and entertainment
productions.
Kolb was previously Comcast's chief marketing officer for E!
and Style as well as the general manager of E! Online. In her new position, she is charged with
growing all of E!'s news entities such as E! News, Daily 10, E! Online and E!
News Now. She will continue to lead
marketing communications for the two networks.
MacLellan will lead the entertainment productions
department, which develops and produces content for third party outlets. He will oversee the production of franchises
like E! True Hollywood Story, The Soup and Live From the Red Carpet. He will continue to direct Comcast's
international media group.
Kolb joined E! and Style in 2005. She has previously served as executive VP of
marketing at the WB. MacLellan has
served in his current role for three years.
Before coming to E!, he was VP of international television networks at
Columbia Tristar International Television.
