Comcast Entertainment Group Promotes Kolb And MacLellan

The Comcast Entertainment Group is expanding the leadership roles of senior

executives Suzanne Kolb and Kevin MacLellan, the company announced Tuesday

(Jan. 5). Kolb has been named to the

newly-created position of president of marketing, news and online for E! and

The Style Network. MacLellan has been

named president of the company's international media group and entertainment

productions.

Kolb was previously Comcast's chief marketing officer for E!

and Style as well as the general manager of E! Online. In her new position, she is charged with

growing all of E!'s news entities such as E! News, Daily 10, E! Online and E!

News Now. She will continue to lead

marketing communications for the two networks.

MacLellan will lead the entertainment productions

department, which develops and produces content for third party outlets. He will oversee the production of franchises

like E! True Hollywood Story, The Soup and Live From the Red Carpet. He will continue to direct Comcast's

international media group.

Kolb joined E! and Style in 2005. She has previously served as executive VP of

marketing at the WB. MacLellan has

served in his current role for three years.

Before coming to E!, he was VP of international television networks at

Columbia Tristar International Television.