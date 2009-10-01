Comcast Entertainment Group Cuts 39 Positions

The Comcast Entertainment Group, which owns E! Entertainment Television, G4, FearNet and Style Network, has laid off 39 employees, or just under 3% of its workforce. The cuts are across its networks and business divisions

In a statement the network said the staffing reductions “better align the company’s overall cost structure and resources in this evolving economic climate."

“CEG’s strong brands, diverse revenue streams and global footprint provide a strong foundation that is committed to long-term growth,” the statement added.

The cutbacks come as rumors swirl about CEG parent company Comcast talking to NBC Universal about a possible acquisition.