Comcast Donates $250K To Alabama Charities For Tornado Relief

Comcast is contributing $250,000 to charities helping Alabama communities recover from the tornadoes that ripped through the state last month, and the MSO said it is spending millions of dollars to repair its network in affected areas.

The cable operator donated $200,000 to Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's Emergency Relief Fund, which will be administered by the governor's Office on Faith Based and Community Initiatives with the United Ways of Alabama serving as the fiscal agent.

Comcast also will make two contributions of $25,000 each to the local Red Cross of West Alabama and to the National Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

In addition to cash contributions and rebuilding efforts, Comcast has established two disaster relief communication centers in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to let local residents access high-speed Internet and voice services free of charge.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.