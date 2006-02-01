Comcast To Deliver Super Bowl Ads On-Demand

After ABC’s broadcast of Super Bowl XL is over, Comcast digital customers will still be able to watch Super Bowl commercials (a highlight for many viewers) through Comcast’s video-on-demand service.

Comcast customers can watch NFL Network’s Super Bowl XL Commercials, which will show selected commercials in an uninterrupted format.

Fans can also access Super Bowl XL commercials on NFL.com, the NFL’s Internet site, from Feb. 6-12.