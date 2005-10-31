Comcast, Cumulus To Buy Susquehanna
Comcast Corp. agreed to acquire Susquehanna Communications, as expected. Comcast already owns 30% of the 225,000-subscriber operation and agreed to pay $540 million for the rest. That brings the total value of the company to $775 million, or $3,400 per subscriber. Susquehanna owns systems in Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Maine, Illinois, Indiana and New York, many of them close to existing Comcast systems.
Parent company Susquehanna Pfaltzgraff also agreed to to sell its Susquehanna Radio operations to a partnership led by Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion. Backers include Bain Capital, The Blackstone Group and Thomas Lee Partners. Cumulus—which specializes in small-market stations—will manage the properties, contributing two FM stations in Houston and two more in Kansas City to the partnership.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.