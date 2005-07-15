Comcast, Cox Expand ITV

Cox and Comcast’s Double C Technologies, an interactive TV company born of their joint purchase of Liberate Technologies last fall, is expanding.

Double C has bought MetaTV, another iTV technology maker. MetaTV’s employees will continue to be based in Mill Valley, Calif.

MetaTV's big applications-development project is Integrating information, games, and other features into Guideworks, a joint venture between Comcast and Gemstar TV Guide International.

