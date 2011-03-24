Comcast CEO to be Honored at Mirror Awards
Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian L. Roberts will be honored at the fifth annual
Mirror Awards with the Fred Dressler Achievement Award, it was announced
Thursday.
The
Dressler Award, named after the 30-year cable veteran, is "given to
individuals or organizations that have made distinct, consistent and
unique contributions to the public's understanding of the media."
"The
purchase of a majority interest in NBCUniversal by Comcast was the most
significant acquisition of the past year," says Joel Kaplan, associate dean for professional and
graduate studies at Syracuse University's Newhouse School and a member of the Mirror Awards advisory committee.
"At a time when so many media companies have suffered during the
recession and economic downturn, Comcast is a true success story and
Brian Roberts deserves much of the credit for that."
Foursquare co-founders Dennis Crowley (a Syracuse alumnus) and Naveen Selvadurai will also be honored with the i-3 award for impact, innovation and influence.
The
Mirror Awards will be held June 7 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. The
event is sponsored by Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of
Public Communications.
