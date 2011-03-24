Comcast CEO to be Honored at Mirror Awards

Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian L. Roberts will be honored at the fifth annual

Mirror Awards with the Fred Dressler Achievement Award, it was announced

Thursday.

The

Dressler Award, named after the 30-year cable veteran, is "given to

individuals or organizations that have made distinct, consistent and

unique contributions to the public's understanding of the media."

"The

purchase of a majority interest in NBCUniversal by Comcast was the most

significant acquisition of the past year," says Joel Kaplan, associate dean for professional and

graduate studies at Syracuse University's Newhouse School and a member of the Mirror Awards advisory committee.

"At a time when so many media companies have suffered during the

recession and economic downturn, Comcast is a true success story and

Brian Roberts deserves much of the credit for that."

Foursquare co-founders Dennis Crowley (a Syracuse alumnus) and Naveen Selvadurai will also be honored with the i-3 award for impact, innovation and influence.

The

Mirror Awards will be held June 7 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. The

event is sponsored by Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of

Public Communications.