Trending

Comcast Cash Flow Up, Bid's Not

By

Brian Roberts gave dealmakers only part of what they were looking for Wednesday, delivering strong operating performance, but not raising his bid for
AT&T Broadband.

So far, AT&T has rejected Comcast's proposal out of hand, though the
companies seem to be starting up some negotiations, as opposed to the recent
exchange of fax letters.

'We hope to begin a dialogue promptly with AT&T about the details of our
proposal,'' Roberts said on Comcast' second quarter earnings call with
analysts.

But he didn't budge on his offer, a stock swap initially valued at $58
billion but now worth $52 billion.

Comcast put up pretty strong numbers for the three months ended June. QVC
showed not signs of participating in the recession posting revenue growth of
nearly 14% and cash flow 24%, excluding the costs of a Japanese startup.

Adjusting for recent acquisitions, cable system revenue increased 10% $1.285
billion, while cash flow jumped 13% to $561.7 million.

The company's best news is that it is adding digital subscribers at such a
strong pace that Comcast is boosting its forecast from two million by year end
to 2.2 million. Digital penetration now exceeds 23%. - John Higgins