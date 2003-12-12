Comcast Buys Tribune’s Golf Channel Stake

Tribune Broadcasting Co. is selling its 8.9% stake in Golf Channel to Comcast for $100 million, giving the MSO a 99% stake in the channel. Tribune President Patrick Mullen revealed the deal at media investment conferences last week.

The deal came together as Tribune, which owns the Chicago Cubs, and the cable company negotiated for sports rights for Comcast’s new Chicago regional sports net. Mullen also said Tribune’s WGN Superstation is picking up 7 million subscribers on cable and satellite, some believed to be on Comcast systems.