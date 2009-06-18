Comcast Buys Out Hearst Stake in NECN

Comcast said Thursday that it has acquired the remaining 50% interest it didn't already own in New England Cable News from Hearst Corp., for an undisclosed sum.

NECN, the largest 24-hour regional news network with more than 3 million subscribers in all six New England states, was formed in 1992 as a joint venture between Hearst and Comcast's predecessor cable operator in the area, Continental Cablevision. Continental became MediaOne in 1996 and in 1999 MediaOne was purchased by AT&T. Comcast purchased AT&T Broadband in 2002.

