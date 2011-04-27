Comcast Brings ABC, Fox Shows To Free VOD

Comcast has reached agreements with ABC and Fox to add 23 of their TV series to its free video-on-demand service the day after their premiere on air, making the operator the only pay-TV provider to offer current television series on VOD from all four major broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

The addition of ABC and Fox programming nearly doubles the amount of TV series now available from the major broadcast networks to 56, most of which are in HD, according to Comcast. The operator said its VOD lineup now includes 27 of the 50 top-rated Nielsen shows and hopes to eventually land the rights to all 50.

"We're the only place you can get shows from all four major networks," said Marcien Jenckes, Comcast's senior vice president and general manager of video services.

