Comcast Bolsters Washington Government Affairs Team

Comcast has tapped a staffer from the office of Republican Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison to join its lobbying team in Washington.

Lindsey Dickinson. legislative counsel, lead telecommunications counsel, and primary liaison with the Senate Commerce Committee for Hutchison, joins the cable company as senior director of federal government affairs.

Her resume also includes several posts at the Department of Commerce.

Also joining Comcast's Federal Government Affairs team as policy counsel is Danielle Rodier, a graduate from graduated from Temple's Beasley School of Law.