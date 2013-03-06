Comcast Beats Another Goal: Hiring Vets

Comcast is all about reaching goals this week related to its

NBCU deal conditions, broadband deployment and adoption, and now its pledge to

hire 1,000 veterans as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes

initiative.

Comcast and NBCU Wednesday announced that it had met its

three-year goal of hiring those 1,000 vets and/or spouses two years early, and

would hire another 1,000 in the next two years.

The Chamber's goal is 500,000 vets by the end of 2014. It

currently has pledges for more than 210,000 jobs.

Among the company's efforts, Comcast/NBCU has

veterans-targeted employee resource groups, and NBC News produced the Making a Difference on the Homefront

news series to "shine a light on veterans, military families and the

issues affecting them across the country," and NBC Publishing has produced

a free eBook, Heroes Get Hired: How to

Use Your Military Experience to Master the Interview.

NBC News and the Chamber are also launching

later this year a jobs and education resource "portal."