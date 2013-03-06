Comcast Beats Another Goal: Hiring Vets
Comcast is all about reaching goals this week related to its
NBCU deal conditions, broadband deployment and adoption, and now its pledge to
hire 1,000 veterans as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes
initiative.
Comcast and NBCU Wednesday announced that it had met its
three-year goal of hiring those 1,000 vets and/or spouses two years early, and
would hire another 1,000 in the next two years.
The Chamber's goal is 500,000 vets by the end of 2014. It
currently has pledges for more than 210,000 jobs.
Among the company's efforts, Comcast/NBCU has
veterans-targeted employee resource groups, and NBC News produced the Making a Difference on the Homefront
news series to "shine a light on veterans, military families and the
issues affecting them across the country," and NBC Publishing has produced
a free eBook, Heroes Get Hired: How to
Use Your Military Experience to Master the Interview.
NBC News and the Chamber are also launching
later this year a jobs and education resource "portal."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.