Comcast to Bankroll Phillies/Rockies Playoff Bet

Comcast is hedging its bets on the baseball playoffs.

Per long-standing custom between cities, the mayors of Philadelphia and Denver have placed a wager on the outcome of the series between the Phillies and Colorado Rockies, but Comcast, along with FirstBank and Citizen's Bank are bankrolling the bet.

If the Rockies win, Comcast will donate $1,000 to a Denver homeless shelter. If the Phillies win, Comcast will also donate $1,000 to a shelter in that city.

The two teams lead off a tripleheader playoff lineup on TBS Wednesday.