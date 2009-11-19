A Comcast-Backed Telemundo Could Grow Hispanic TV Marketplace

Comcast’s imminent deal to acquire a majority stake in NBC Universal

may change the balance of power in the Hispanic TV world and possibly

give a boost to the operator’s efforts to sell its services to the

Hispanic community. NBC Universal owns Telemundo Communications Group,

which encompasses not only a Spanish-language broadcast network,

youth-oriented cable channel Mundos, an online video presence, but the

second biggest provider of Spanish-language novellas in the world.

Another plus, Telemundo is in a growth business as marketers look to

target multicultural consumers more seriously.

Comcast currently competes hard against DBS systems for Hispanic

consumers and the huge library of Spanish-language content could

supersize its ambitions both in video on demand and in bundling more

attractive programming packages to Hispanic consumers. Comcast was said

to be impressed by the presentation on Telemundo’s assets and

executives are excited about the potential offered by a new owner.

Former NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright, now an adviser with Thomas

H. Lee Capital Partners, observes: “If I were Comcast I would be

looking at Telemundo [as an asset]. Comcast is in a lot of markets

where there is a Hispanic population, South Florida for instance.”

Wright told B&C the Hispanic broadcast network hasn’t had

much opportunity to shine as part of NBC Universal’s broad portfolio.

Comcast might be able to promote the Telemundo brand in order to help

sell its low-cost triple play services specifically targeted to that

consumer.

