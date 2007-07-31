Comcast and C-COR Unveil "VOD In a BOX"

Small cable operator Phonoscope of Houston, Tex., will deploy a turnkey video-on-demand system jointly developed by technology vendor C-COR and program delivery provider Comcast Media Center, a Comcast business unit that delivers both on-demand and linear programming for a number of content providers. The deal is being announced today in conjunction with the Independent Cable Show in Monterey, Calif.

Phonoscope will use the C-COR/Comcast system, VOD In a BOX, to roll out on-demand services to its subscribers this fall. A pre-integrated, on-demand solution designed to reduce the complexity, cost and time required to successfully deploy VOD for systems that serve 25,000 digital customers or fewer, VOD In a BOX include C-COR’s n5 Compact (n5C) On Demand server and nABLE software and offers up to 1,200 hours of premium and free program content that is aggregated and managed by Comcast Media Center.

VOD In a BOX includes complete content aggregation, receiving equipment, storage and streaming hardware, a suite of management software and tools as well as professional services, installation and support.

“VOD In a Box allows us to add a compelling package of on demand programming to our lineup of digital video services with an ROI that makes sense for a cable system of our size,” said Rhonda Druke, president of Phonoscope, in a statement. “By having CMC and C-COR integrate all the components and simplify the VOD operations, we are able to drop in on demand and quickly launch this very important competitive offering to our customer base.”