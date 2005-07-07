Comcast Adds Kids VOD

Canadian kids producer Corus Entertainment and Comcast are teaming to create Vortex, a new VOD channel aimed at children.

The new service will feature product from Corus’s Nelvana unit, which produces a variety of children’s shows, including several prominent Nickelodon programs (Fairly Odd Parents).

Vortex, however, will be composed of episodes (393 of them) from lesser-known shows like Jacob Two-Two; Tales from the Crypt Keeper; Dumb Bunnies, and Flying Rhino Junior High.

Vortex On Demand programs will be available at no additional charge to Comcast digital customers.