Comcast adds digital tier

Comcast is adding a $5, 33-channel tier to its digital offering. Comcast Digital Plus will be rolled out, system-by-system over the remainder of August.

Added channels encompass 13 Encore networks, including WAM! and two channels each of New Encore, Love Stories, Action, Mystery, Westerns and True Stories; Discovery's Wings, Science, Kids, BBC America, Civilization, and Home & Leisure; MTV nets Noggin, Nick GAS, Nick Too, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul, VH1 Country, MTV 2, MTVX and MTVS; Weatherscan Local from Weather Channel; and two channels each of Sundance and FLIX, both Showtime siblings.

Comcast's existing digital service offers 250 channels for $9.95 a month. Digital Plus will cost $14.95 a month. Comcast digital penetration is at 800,000 subscribers, with a projection of 1.25 million by the end of the year.