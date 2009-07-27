Comcast Adds DC Execs

Comcast has tapped a couple of top Democratic staffers for its Washington lobbying and external affairs team, which is headed by EVP David Cohen.

Rudy Brioché has joined Comcast as senior director of external affairs and public policy counsel and Joe Trahern has joined as senior director of federal government affairs.

Brioché had been a top aide to former Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, who was confirmed last week as the new head of the Ag Department's Rural Utilities Service. Before that, Brioché worked for Senator Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) and as counsel to the NAACP in Washington.

Trahern was most recently director legislative and regulatory affairs for GM. His Hill credentials include stints with Democratic Reps. Byron Dorgan (N.D.), Tom Daschle (S.D.), and Richard Durbin (D-Ill.).